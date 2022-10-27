Leo Preston completes Eagle Scout Project for FLC

Posing with the Eagle Scout project bench at the Fallbrook Land Conservancy are, from left, David Adler, Jackson Liebes, Leo Preston, Jacob Liebes, Francisco De Los Santos, Jonah Liebes and Susan Liebes. Village News/Linda Adler photo

FALLBROOK – Leo Preston is nearing completion of his Eagle Scout requirements. To become an Eagle Scout is one of the highest achievements a Scout can achieve. As a volunteer at the Fallbrook Land Conservancy in the past, the 14 year-old Scout chose to build a combination planter and bench at the suggestion of Susan Liebes, a leader of the FLC.

Leo, with the help of fellow Troop 731 Fallbrook Scouts, Jackson Liebes, Jacob Liebes and Owl Morouse completed the project on time for the Conservancy's Stage Coach Sunday event Oct. 2. Also helping with the project were Francisco De Los Santos, J...