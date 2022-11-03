Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

'Kenny's Walk Across America' recognized here Nov. 4

 
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4:04pm

Kenny Mintz takes a selfie while on a snack break during his Walk Across America. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook High School graduate Kenny Mintz will be recognized Friday, Nov. 4, by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. The football standout from the CIF champion Class of 87 at FHS completed a 3,000 walk from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to Swami's Beach in Encinitas on Oct. 22.

The journey – Kenny's Walk Across America – took six months and was undertaken to raise funds for veterans' causes and in honor of his mother, who died in 2020 after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

