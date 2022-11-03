'Kenny's Walk Across America' recognized here Nov. 4

Kenny Mintz takes a selfie while on a snack break during his Walk Across America. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook High School graduate Kenny Mintz will be recognized Friday, Nov. 4, by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. The football standout from the CIF champion Class of 87 at FHS completed a 3,000 walk from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to Swami's Beach in Encinitas on Oct. 22.

The journey – Kenny's Walk Across America – took six months and was undertaken to raise funds for veterans' causes and in honor of his mother, who died in 2020 after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mintz, 52, retired in June 2021 after 32 years in the...