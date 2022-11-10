Bedard named to dean's list at Biola University

LA MIRADA – Noah Bedard of Fallbrook was named to Biola University’s dean’s list for academic excellence.

Bedard, a political science major, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola University students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s dean’s list is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, en...