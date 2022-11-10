Mashburn, Baur, Morelli and Young recognized as Students of the Month

November Students of the Month for the Fallbrook Union High School District are, from left, Sophia Morelli, Arden Baur, Katja Young and Timothy Marshburn. The first three attend FUHS and Marshburn attends Oasis High School. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Four students – Timothy Mashburn, Arden Baur, Sophia Morelli and Katja Young – were honored as Students of the Month for November by the nonprofit organization recognizing high-achievers in the Fallbrook Union High School District. They were recognized at a Nov. 3 breakfast at North Coast Church.

The students selected received a yard sign, bag of gifts from community organizations, and recognition by school staff and their families. Members of the USMC led the Pledge of Allegiance. MC Crystal Gates from the organizing committee introduced Superin...