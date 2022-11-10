Missing Person At Risk diagnosed with Dementia and Schizophrenia

On Thursday, November 10th at about 2:40 pm, 59-year-old Alin Ramon Cox left the Vista Family Health Center. Cox is diagnosed with severe dementia, schizophrenia and has short-term memory loss. He does not have a phone on his person and is unfamiliar with the Vista area. Cox possibly walked towards the North County Transit District (NCTD) bus stop at 760 South Santa Fe in Vista at around 3:30 pm. It is unknown where he intends to go but his residence is in San Marcos, and he has prior residence in the Hotel Circle area of San Diego. According to a NCTD bus driver, a person matching Cox's description was dropped off in Escondido in the area of Rock Springs Road and Mission Avenue at around 10:45 pm.

Cox stands about 6'2" tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes. Cox was last seen wearing a pink/burgundy backpack, blue hoodie, blue pants, and blue shoes. He also has a cane with him. If you have seen Cox or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can also call the Vista Station at (760) 940-4551.

Media Contact: Sgt. Brian Simpson

Email: [email protected]

San Diego Sheriff's Department Vista Station (760) 940-4551