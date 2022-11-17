Lucy M. Taylor, 94, "The Cake Lady," went peacefully home to be with her Savior on Nov. 17, 2022, at Regency Assisted Living Memory Care Center, surrounded by her loved ones.

Lucy was born on Aug. 19, 1928, in Alabama, but after moving to Fallbrook the first time in the 60's, she considered Fallbrook to be her home and never wanted to leave.

After the death of her son Glenn in 1983, Lucy felt called by the Lord to serve her community by helping others struggling with the loss of a loved one. This began her long career of serving as a volunteer Auxiliary Member of Fallbrook Hospital. Many will remember her as the pink lady who walked the halls singing her favorite gospel songs and smiling at everyone she met.

She then became the volunteer Chaplain serving the Fallbrook and Temecula hospitals, Fallbrook Skilled Nursing and Regency and Silvergate assisted living facilities as well as volunteering her time as the Auxiliary's Courier Service driver providing transportation to residents in need of assistance getting to and from their healthcare related appointments. In 2010, Lucy received the Healthcare Hero Award from the Fallbrook Healthcare District.

Lucy dedicated her life to serving others. Whether it was buying groceries, giving a ride, just stopping to pray for someone or baking a cake to deliver to her favorite departments at the hospital (which was every department), she felt it was her God-given duty to be of service to anyone and everyone she met. You would rarely find Lucy just sitting, she didn't know how.

After the close of Fallbrook Hospital in 2014, Lucy felt she had to find another way to serve her community. This began her daily routine of baking 4-6 bundt cakes every morning and delivering them to various businesses around town. She knew who liked what flavor and she made sure to keep them on a schedule.

In 2018, Lucy became very ill and shortly after, her family discovered she had been plagued with Dementia. Lucy slowly began to lose the ability for the things she loved; reading her bible every morning and baking her cakes for her friends, but this still didn't cause her to sit down. The staff at Regency will remember her as the resident that constantly walked the halls, even during the night. She kept them on their toes.

Lucy was preceded in death by her son, David Glenn Taylor; her daughter Sherry Taylor and her love of 64 years, James H. Taylor.

Lucy is survived by her children: Miriam Bolding, Randy (Donna) Taylor, James C. Taylor, Terry (Bob) Neuzil, Steve (Honey) Taylor, Raymond Taylor, Paul Taylor and Stacy (Carlos) Adame; 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and seventeen (17) great-great-grandchildren.

No matter what capacity you saw or met Lucy in, one thing was for sure, she served and loved people as much as she served and loved her Lord. Her light and legacy will live on through all of those that she touched.

"Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Crossway Community Church, 731 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. Viewing from 12-1 p.m., service at 1 p.m.