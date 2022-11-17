Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County burn permit suspension lifted

 
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:02pm



EL CAJON – Effective Monday, Nov. 14 at 8 a.m., the burn permit suspension in San Diego County was lifted. Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham formally canceled the burn permit suspension and advised that those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Burning hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cal Fire burn permits are required for all agricultural and residential burning. Agricultural burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning, and inspections may be required for residential burns as well. In...



