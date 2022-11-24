It's Toys for Tots time at county airports

Toy donations can be dropped off at Fallbrook Airpark now until Dec. 10. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

One of the best feelings anyone can get during the holiday season comes when you put a smile on someone else's face – especially when it's on the face of a child.

The county and Marine Corps can help you get that good feeling! Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy in one of the annual Toys for Tots donation boxes between now and Dec. 10 at one of five county airports: Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Ramona Airport in Ramona and Borrego Valley Airport in Borrego Springs.

Two of those airports, Fallbrook Airpark and Ramona Airport, will hold special Toys for Tots collection events in December where uniformed Marines will be on hand to collect your gifts in person.

The first event is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Ramona Airport, located at 2450 Montecito Road. The second is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Fallbrook Airpark, located at 2155 Air Park Road.

Donations will be accepted at all five airports until 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.

Donations being accepted are new, unwrapped toys, bikes, games, dolls, stuffed animals and other things to play with that will help brighten up a child's holidays.

All donations will be given out to children in San Diego County communities. Pilots are welcome to fly in to deliver their donations at the airports.

For more information, contact the Fallbrook Airpark at 760-723-8395 or Ramona Airport at 760-788-3366.