NCPFD extends agreement for BLS ambulance in Vista
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 9:34pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The agreement in which the North County Fire Protection District stations and staffs a basic life support ambulance in Vista has been extended for another 12 months.
The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Tuesday, Oct. 25, to approve the extension. The ambulance is based at the Vista Fire Department’s Station 6 off East Vista Way.
“We asked the board to please give us a 12-month extension,” NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds said. “It is serving the North Zone well, and the ambulance has accomplished its mission.”
What is known as the “North Zone” has...
