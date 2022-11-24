Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

NCPFD extends agreement for BLS ambulance in Vista

 
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 9:34pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The agreement in which the North County Fire Protection District stations and staffs a basic life support ambulance in Vista has been extended for another 12 months.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Tuesday, Oct. 25, to approve the extension. The ambulance is based at the Vista Fire Department’s Station 6 off East Vista Way.

“We asked the board to please give us a 12-month extension,” NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds said. “It is serving the North Zone well, and the ambulance has accomplished its mission.”

What is known as the “North Zone” has...



