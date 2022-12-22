Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Health district organizes, selects non-Hispanic for open seat

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 10:52pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

FRHD legal counsel Jeffrey Scott swears in new board member Terry Brown with Michael Heffner holding the Bible, at the Dec. 14 meeting.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Terry Brown was sworn in as the new member of the Fallbrook Regional Health District board of directors at its Dec. 14 meeting, representing Zone 5. The Nov. 8 general election saw him receive more votes than incumbent Howard Salmon, who was board chair.

William Leach was unanimously elected chairman of the board of directors at the organizational meeting. Directors then voted in sync to select Mike Stanicek to serve in the vacant District 2 seat previously held by Stephanie Ortiz, who moved to Oceanside. That vote was also unanimous.

Stanicek was th...



