Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rotary Club of Fallbrook rings in the holidays for a good cause

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 6:08pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Rotarian Debbie Forbes mans the Salvation Army red kettle at Major Market.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook volunteered their time to support the Salvation Army during the holiday season. Rita Burke, the club's Community Service Director, worked with the Salvation Army, and club member Tom Buscemi coordinated with the volunteers.

Club members signed up to ring bells alongside the familiar red collection kettles located at Major Market and Grocery Outlet on the two weekends before Christmas. Over the two weekends, the club raised almost $5,500 for the Salvation Army's Oceanside Corps.

The Rotary Club of Fallbrook meets Thursdays at noon at Gran...



