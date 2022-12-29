Rotary Club of Fallbrook rings in the holidays for a good cause

FALLBROOK – Members of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook volunteered their time to support the Salvation Army during the holiday season. Rita Burke, the club's Community Service Director, worked with the Salvation Army, and club member Tom Buscemi coordinated with the volunteers.

Club members signed up to ring bells alongside the familiar red collection kettles located at Major Market and Grocery Outlet on the two weekends before Christmas. Over the two weekends, the club raised almost $5,500 for the Salvation Army's Oceanside Corps.

