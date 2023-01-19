Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Cristina Villasin DeGuzman

 
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 3:58pm

We are sad to announce the loss of Cristina Villasin DeGuzman who fought a brave and courageous battle against esophageal cancer. Cristina transitioned on Jan. 10, 2023, and is now with the ancestors.

Cristina is survived by her daughters Genevieve and Lorraine DeGuzman and her husband Benjamin DeGuzman. Cristina loved unconditionally and helped anyone in need without hesitation. She was a person people went to for guidance, to vent frustrations, or to ask for help. She loved bringing sweetness and joy into anyone's day, so she always had a candy bar on hand for anyone who needed it.

Cristina was a talented pianist and devoted mother. One of her favorite things to do was going on adventures with her two daughters and husband. Thank you for teaching us how to love and be loved.

A funeral service will be held on Jan. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church at 450 S. Stagecoach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028.

 

