Get tips for your home goals in 2023

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Last updated 1/19/2023 at 4:56pm

When selling a home bring in a real estate photographer to take listing photos. Village News/Metro photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

It's a new year, and that means new possibilities.

For some, that might mean buying a house for the first time. For existing homeowners, it could mean improving your current space – or selling it to move on to a place that feels like a better fit for your family.

Whatever your plans, setting small milestones can help you get there. Are you ready to make those home-related goals a reality this year? Here's how:

If you want to buy a home:

Get your finances in order. Improve your credit score, pay off larger debts, and save for upfront costs.

Have the right professionals on your side. Choose your mortgage lender, home inspector and other professionals you want to work with – and get in touch for assistance from an expert agent.

Keep an eye on the market. Set up listing alerts within your price range. Once something catches your eye, reach out to schedule a showing.

If you're selling your home:

Declutter and make repairs. Remove personal items and make major and cosmetic repairs to items that could otherwise take away from the home's value.

Get professional, staged photos. Make the home look move-in ready, and bring in a real estate photographer to take listing photos and create a video tour.

Have a plan for a new property. Determine what's next: Will you downsize or look for a bigger home? Solidify your plan before you sell.

If you plan to make home improvements:

Do research. Find out which projects can add value. Then, see if you need permits from the city and get cost estimates from contractors.

Figure out financing. How will you pay for the updates? Cash-out refinancing and home equity loans and lines of credit are popular options.

Hire professionals for big projects. Don't attempt to DIY anything that needs specialty knowledge, including electrical and plumbing tasks.

Do you need help buying or selling a home this year? Reach out to Jane Kepley with CR Properties at 760-622-0204 or [email protected]

 

