Get tips for your home goals in 2023
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 4:56pm
Jane Kepley
Special to the Village News
It's a new year, and that means new possibilities.
For some, that might mean buying a house for the first time. For existing homeowners, it could mean improving your current space – or selling it to move on to a place that feels like a better fit for your family.
Whatever your plans, setting small milestones can help you get there. Are you ready to make those home-related goals a reality this year? Here's how:
If you want to buy a home:
• Get your finances in order. Improve your credit score, pay off larger debts, and save for upfront costs.
• Have the right professionals on your side. Choose your mortgage lender, home inspector and other professionals you want to work with – and get in touch for assistance from an expert agent.
• Keep an eye on the market. Set up listing alerts within your price range. Once something catches your eye, reach out to schedule a showing.
If you're selling your home:
• Declutter and make repairs. Remove personal items and make major and cosmetic repairs to items that could otherwise take away from the home's value.
• Get professional, staged photos. Make the home look move-in ready, and bring in a real estate photographer to take listing photos and create a video tour.
• Have a plan for a new property. Determine what's next: Will you downsize or look for a bigger home? Solidify your plan before you sell.
If you plan to make home improvements:
• Do research. Find out which projects can add value. Then, see if you need permits from the city and get cost estimates from contractors.
• Figure out financing. How will you pay for the updates? Cash-out refinancing and home equity loans and lines of credit are popular options.
• Hire professionals for big projects. Don't attempt to DIY anything that needs specialty knowledge, including electrical and plumbing tasks.
Do you need help buying or selling a home this year? Reach out to Jane Kepley with CR Properties at 760-622-0204 or [email protected]
Reader Comments(0)