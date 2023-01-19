Get tips for your home goals in 2023

When selling a home bring in a real estate photographer to take listing photos. Village News/Metro photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

It's a new year, and that means new possibilities.

For some, that might mean buying a house for the first time. For existing homeowners, it could mean improving your current space – or selling it to move on to a place that feels like a better fit for your family.

Whatever your plans, setting small milestones can help you get there. Are you ready to make those home-related goals a reality this year? Here's how:

If you want to buy a home:

• Get your finances in order. Improve your credit score, pay off larger debts, and save for upfront costs.

• Have the right professionals on your side. Choose your mortgage lender, home inspector and other professionals you want to work with – and get in touch for assistance from an expert agent.

• Keep an eye on the market. Set up listing alerts within your price range. Once something catches your eye, reach out to schedule a showing.

If you're selling your home:

• Declutter and make repairs. Remove personal items and make major and cosmetic repairs to items that could otherwise take away from the home's value.

• Get professional, staged photos. Make the home look move-in ready, and bring in a real estate photographer to take listing photos and create a video tour.

• Have a plan for a new property. Determine what's next: Will you downsize or look for a bigger home? Solidify your plan before you sell.

If you plan to make home improvements:

• Do research. Find out which projects can add value. Then, see if you need permits from the city and get cost estimates from contractors.

• Figure out financing. How will you pay for the updates? Cash-out refinancing and home equity loans and lines of credit are popular options.

• Hire professionals for big projects. Don't attempt to DIY anything that needs specialty knowledge, including electrical and plumbing tasks.

Do you need help buying or selling a home this year? Reach out to Jane Kepley with CR Properties at 760-622-0204 or [email protected]