La Cucina holds grand opening

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 4:15pm
La Cucina Trattoria restaurant on South Mission is now open; staff includes, from left, Danielle, Raj Patel, Jesse Garg, Flor Cruz and Raksha Patel. Their grand opening was held on Jan. 12. Village News/Josephine Mackenzie photos
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022
Reader Comments(0)