Tips to avoid cryptocurrency wallet scams

San Diego County District Attorney’s Office

As news of the collapse of crypto giant FTX unfolds, it is clear we are getting used to living in a world with cryptocurrency. But bad actors are relying on our complacency to think up new ways to scam us. The latest trend is cryptocurrency wallet scams.

​Before we get further into this scam, here is a refresher course on cryptocurrency terminology:

· Cryptocurrency, also known as crypto, is a digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange through a computer network that is not reliant on a central authority, such as a governme...