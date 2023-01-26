Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FCPG seeks additional signage, modifications for Mission/Green Canyon signal

 
Last updated 1/30/2023 at 8:55am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The traffic signal at the intersection of South Mission Road and Green Canyon Road was made operational Nov. 22. The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has expressed its desire for additional notification signage and operational modifications.

A 14-0 planning group vote Jan. 16, with Anna Strahan absent, approved a request to the county’s Department of Public Works for more signage further away from the intersection to notify drivers that a signal exists past the South Mission Road curve. “We want to make sure that drivers are alerted,” said planning...



