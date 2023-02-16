Sheriff's Log
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 6:43pm
Feb. 5
2500 blk Los Cerritos Ln. Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date etc.
2300 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Unknown trouble - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made
300 blk Meadowood Rd. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/acc.
3900 blk Citrus Dr. Disturbance - Contempt of court: Disobey court order - Arrest made
900 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Simple
700 blk Alturas Ln. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury - Arrest made
700 blk Alturas Ln. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
Feb. 6
1300 blk Reche Rd. Assist other agency - Found narcotic/narcotic seizure
4200 blk Entrada Al Sol Found property
3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Mental health crisis - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
Feb. 7
600 blk E. Elder St. Battery - On person - Citizens arrest made
Citrus Cove @ Orange Trail Subject stop - Possess/purchase for sale for narcotic/controlled substance - Arrest made for possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance and paraphernalia with purpose to sell
3200 blk Brushwood Ln. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/acc.
600 blk E. Elder St. Battery - Obstruct/resist executive officer w/ minor injury - Arrest made
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Shoplift - Petty theft from building
1300 blk Reche Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72. Hr observation
Feb. 8
1000 blk Winterhaven Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72. Hr observation
1000 blk Winterhaven Rd. Mental health evaluation - Missing adult
Reader Comments(0)