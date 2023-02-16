Sheriff's Log

Feb. 5

2500 blk Los Cerritos Ln. Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date etc.

2300 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Unknown trouble - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made

300 blk Meadowood Rd. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/acc.

3900 blk Citrus Dr. Disturbance - Contempt of court: Disobey court order - Arrest made

900 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Simple

700 blk Alturas Ln. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury - Arrest made

700 blk Alturas Ln. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

Feb. 6

1300 blk Reche Rd. Assist other agency - Found narcotic/narcotic seizure

4200 blk Entrada Al Sol Found property

3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Mental health crisis - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

Feb. 7

600 blk E. Elder St. Battery - On person - Citizens arrest made

Citrus Cove @ Orange Trail Subject stop - Possess/purchase for sale for narcotic/controlled substance - Arrest made for possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance and paraphernalia with purpose to sell

3200 blk Brushwood Ln. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/acc.

600 blk E. Elder St. Battery - Obstruct/resist executive officer w/ minor injury - Arrest made

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Shoplift - Petty theft from building

1300 blk Reche Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72. Hr observation

Feb. 8

1000 blk Winterhaven Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72. Hr observation

1000 blk Winterhaven Rd. Mental health evaluation - Missing adult