Village News

Women of the American Revolution to be talked about

 
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 4:25pm



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, March 10 will be Alan Myers presenting “Women of the American Revolution.”

Myers is a San Diego CPA and forensics accountant who has dedicated himself to researching, studying and analyzing the Federal Reserve banking and national debt. Myers created the FedEd.US which is the gold standard in the monetary education system. The National Monetary System is the most powerful system in this country since everything in this country is connected to it.

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is from 10-11:30. Cost is $10. RSVP no later than Monday, March 6 to Carol Shrider, 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by the Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.

 

