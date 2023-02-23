Input on Inclusionary Housing Ordinance needed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services invites anyone interested to attend a public meeting to share their thoughts on a proposed Inclusionary Housing Ordinance that would apply in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Inclusionary housing is a tool used to help increase production of affordable housing by requiring that new development provide affordable housing units as part of their project.

During this meeting, staff will present a summary of the Draft Ordinance that is currently available for public review on the project's website until March 7. In addition, they are seeing feedback on options for where the ordinance would apply, the percentage of affordable units that should be provided, potential alternative compliance options for when units on site cannot be provided on site, and additional incentives to help offset the costs of providing affordable housing units as part of the project.

PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive input on Wednesday, March 1, 6 p.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86885723040.

For more information about the Project, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/advance/housingstudy.html.

Anyone with questions can contact Camila Easland at [email protected] or at 858-505-6677.

Submitted by County of San Diego Planning & Development Services.