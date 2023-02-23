Last updated 2/22/2023 at 11:48pm

County road workers clean up Little Gopher Canyon after a rain storm.

Precautions to stay safe during cold winter storm system

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Rain, strong winds and cold temperatures predicted to bring significant snow to

local mountains as low as 2,000 feet began Tuesday evening and are forecast to

continue through Saturday. The winds will additionally bring high surf to beaches,

so everyone should take precautions if on the water.

County Emergency Services and Public Works road crews recommend everyone

stay alert and take precautions at home and on the roads during the atmospheric

river event.

The National We...