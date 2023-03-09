Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD approves music instruction agreement

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:27pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District has contracted with Kai Turley for music instruction services.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Wednesday, Feb. 15, approved the independent contractor agreement with Turley. Turley will provide drumline learning enrichment courses as part of the school district’s Expanded Learning Opportunities program.

“I’m personally very excited about that,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger said.

The drumline will be brought to the district’s elementary schools, to Sullivan Middle School and to Bonsall High School. Turley’s c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023