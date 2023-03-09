BUSD approves music instruction agreement

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:27pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District has contracted with Kai Turley for music instruction services.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Wednesday, Feb. 15, approved the independent contractor agreement with Turley. Turley will provide drumline learning enrichment courses as part of the school district’s Expanded Learning Opportunities program.

“I’m personally very excited about that,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger said.

The drumline will be brought to the district’s elementary schools, to Sullivan Middle School and to Bonsall High School. Turley’s c...