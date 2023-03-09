FUESD board wants new superintendent by July 1
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 8pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
The process for selecting a new superintendent for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is beginning. Following board direction at its Feb. 6 meeting, Interim Superintendent Cindi Martin selected two search firms to make presentations at its Feb. 27 meeting.
The board will likely decide between those companies – McPherson & Jacobson and Leadership Associates – at its March 13 meeting.
The former superintendent, Dr. Candace Singh, resigned in November. Suzanne Lundin, then board president, explained the board made a nearly $400,000 settl...
