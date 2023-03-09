Join Village News for a 25-year Anniversary celebration

Are you a subscriber? We’re calling all Village News subscribers to join our staff May 18, for a 25-year Anniversary celebration luncheon from noon to 2 pm. It will be a two-part event held at the United Methodist Church on 1844 Winterhaven Rd. in Fallbrook.

This is for subscribers only because we want to thank the people who have supported us through the years and made it possible for us to beat the odds nationally!

We really enjoy talking to our subscribers when they call, stop by the office, or visit during events, but how amazing would it be to have thousands, or at least a few hundred, of our subscribers join us in one place?

Please come and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of stories and photos we’ve published over the years, the lives that have been touched, the organizations and businesses that have been supported and what the paper has meant to the community. It’s because of the support of our subscribers. We couldn’t have made it without you.

The luncheon will be catered and there will be door prizes, so we will need an RSVP from everyone to be added to the list in order to have enough food.

There is absolutely no cost and there will be a short break in between the two hours, before we start the second part of our event.

The first hour we will celebrate and eat. The second hour will be for those who want to stay and hear about our new nonprofit, products, and opportunities in the planning stages. We also have more subscriber-only events in the works that we are excited to announce. The event will end at 2 p.m., but you are welcome to stay longer and visit.

The luncheon will include a variety of sliders, including pulled pork, beef, and a delicious barbecue jackfruit as a vegetarian option, served with watermelon, corn, coleslaw and desserts.

Remember, limited space is available, so please everyone RSVP as soon as possible to [email protected] or call the office at 760-723-7319 and we will add you to the list!