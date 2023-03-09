Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Worker of the Week sells pool supplies

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:20pm

Jocelyn Rodriguez works for Adolfo & Manny Pool Supplies; she's helped customers there for the past two years as their sales clerk. The store is located at 1506 S. Mission Road. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/11/2023 21:39