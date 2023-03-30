William Lee Walters, "Bill and Opa", 83, born on June 24, 1939, passed away on March 18, 2023, from complications of a stroke.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ariel Walters; his three daughters: Karen Walters, Cindy Globus (Tim Globus), and Kate Ross, (Mark Ross); his six grandchildren: Alex Kazma (Michael Kazma), Danica Ross Lovern (Ian Lovern), Annie Globus, Kolby Ross (Hannah Ross), Will Globus (Callie Globus), Jayna Ross and two great-grandchildren Mako and Cove Kazma.

Bill was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio. He moved to California for the sun and college, where he met Ariel. He earned his degree at San Diego State University and went on to work for Price Waterhouse as a CPA. Over the years he owned and worked on a variety of businesses and endeavors including Action Mobile Offices in Carson and North County Tax in Fallbrook.

He lived in many places, Culver City, California; The Netherlands; Huntington Beach, California; Fallbrook, California; Binghamton, N.Y.; Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and finally Queen Creek, Arizona.

He was a Rotarian, big sports fan, loved cars, chocolate, and most of all, his family and friends. A memorial service will be held April 12, at North Coast Church, in Fallbrook, at 10:30 a.m., 1375 S. Mission Road. "Country roads, take me home, to the place, I belong..."