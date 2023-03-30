Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD board approves change order for Bonsall ES traffic improvements

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/30/2023 at 2:15pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board met Wednesday, March 15, and included approval of a change order for Phase II of the Bonsall Elementary School operational traffic improvements.

The board’s 5-0 vote adds $19,475 to the contract with Wier Construction Corporation, bringing the total contract amount to $315,794. The change order covers additional work associated with an underground pipe conflict and a curb cut modification.

The operational traffic improvements are intended to relieve traffic congestion around Bonsall Elementary School. The traff...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/31/2023 05:26