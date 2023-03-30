BUSD board approves change order for Bonsall ES traffic improvements

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board met Wednesday, March 15, and included approval of a change order for Phase II of the Bonsall Elementary School operational traffic improvements.

The board’s 5-0 vote adds $19,475 to the contract with Wier Construction Corporation, bringing the total contract amount to $315,794. The change order covers additional work associated with an underground pipe conflict and a curb cut modification.

The operational traffic improvements are intended to relieve traffic congestion around Bonsall Elementary School. The traff...