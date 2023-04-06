Bite-sized tips for National Nutrition Month

Colorful fruits and vegetables have vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber, making this Greek salad a healthy choice for a meal. Village News/Courtesy photo

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

March was National Nutrition Month, an annual month of action that promotes healthy habits and food choices.

This year's theme, "Fuel for the Future," embodies why good nutrition is essential at every stage of life and lowers the risk for serious health problems like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Three behaviors including poor nutrition, tobacco use and lack of physical activity contribute to four chronic diseases that cause 45% of all deaths in San Diego County.

"We have probably all heard the saying, 'you...