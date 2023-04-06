Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUNdamentals of rose care: air, soil, roots, and shoots

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/6/2023 at 12:40pm



Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

Wow, talk about a “change in the weather!” This winter has seen an additional 10” of rain in Temecula compared with last winter (December thru March). While that bodes well for water available to drive growth, we've also seen lower average high temperatures.

While last winter's highs tracked the historic average (with some days getting as warm as 84o), each month's highs this season have averaged 8o to 10o below normal. (“Normal” is usually the average for the previous 20-30 years, depending on the source.)

That means that the air and soil have...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/06/2023 20:11