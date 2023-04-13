Top causes of household water damage and how to prevent it

REEN BAY, Wisconsin – Some Californians have had to cope with another round of severe flooding, but around 14,000 people are impacted by water damage to their households daily. Water damage is one of the most common problems you can face as a homeowner. If not taken care of immediately, water can cause expensive damage to a home. It can also lead to the growth of hazardous mold.

ServiceMaster Restore, a global leader in natural disaster response and restoration services for both residential and commercial clients, is an expert in helping homeowners properly clean-up water damage. Here a...