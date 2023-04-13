NCFPD to use Fleet Service Center to contract with other agencies

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

North County Fire Protection District will be using its Fleet Service Center to provide services to other agencies which contract with North County district.

NCFPD board voted 5-0 March 28 to authorize district staff to execute fleet service contracts with outside governmental agencies as capacity allows. The approval also included a draft contract with hourly rates and other charges.

“The North County Fire Protection District operates a full-service fleet maintenance center on the Station 1 campus in Downtown Fallbrook,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McR...