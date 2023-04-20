One of a kind: How Fallbrook has mastered the art of custom homes

The Pittenger House and its Victorian style can be seen at the Fallbrook Heritage Center, next to the Fallbrook Historical Society's main museum.

Chris Hasvold

Coldwell Banker Village Properties

Fallbrook, a picturesque community nestled in the rolling hills of northern San Diego County, is renowned for its unique, custom-built homes. These architectural gems not only showcase breathtaking design but also serve as a testament to the legacies of some of the most famous designers who have lived and worked in the area.

A walk through Fallbrook's architectural history

One historic home in Fallbrook is the Pittenger House, a beautifully restored Victorian farmhouse dating back to 1900. The Rev. William Pittenger, a Methodist minister, C...