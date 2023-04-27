Women to connect over nails and tea

Debbie Horrocks is the featured presenter for the May Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection presents the owner of Dazzlin Nailz for a demonstration and brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon, (Doors open at 9:15 a.m.).

For the featured program, Debbie Horrocks, an independent stylist and business owner, will be demonstrating how to put on different designs and colors. These nail strips transform one's own nails into a new look; they can even be put on over polished nails. No special tools are needed; there are no harsh chemicals, mess or spills.

Inspirational speaker Teresa Daniels will take a musical journey exploring a favorite children's song in "Pouring in Life – A Teapot Story."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.