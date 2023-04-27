Squatters cleared from El Jardin property
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 8:30pm
VIllage News Staff
Three homeless people who had been squatting inside the vacant El Jardin restaurant building were cleared out by sheriff's deputies on April 17. The historic building has been empty since the property was sold to Mr. Salim last year.
Mr. Salim, who lives approximately an hour away, was contacted and gave his permission for law enforcement to enter the building and clear it out.
The deputies found one man and two women, along with a dog and a cat, inside the building. One of the women was arrested and released on the spot for drug-related charges. The others were cited...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)