Security sweep at Live Oak Elementary proves school threat empty

FALLBROOK – On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at about 9:40 a.m., deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation responded to Live Oak Elementary School after school staff alerted deputies of a possible school threat involving an explosive device. The threat was relayed via a social media post.

Deputies responded to the school and conducted a security sweep of the campus with school staff. No suspicious devices were located, and no student was harmed. At this time, no arrests have been made and it is an active investigation.

Lt. Claudia Delgado said that the Sheriff's Department and local school districts take every threat seriously and nothing can be dismissed or ignored; “We want to remind students that if they hear any threats of violence or even potential violence, they can always call the anonymous Crime Stoppers Students Speaking Out Tip Line at 888-580‐8477 or the Sheriff's Department at 858-565‐5200.”

Submitted by the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation.