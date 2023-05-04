Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Paying more for electricity?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:41pm



Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Last week, California utility companies rolled out a new fixed-rate bill proposal. The basics of the proposal are the more you make, the more you pay for the flat rate. Then there will be a reduced usage charges, subsidized for all households by the flat rate.

Here's the breakdown in pricing for San Diegans.

· Household income $28,000 – $69,000 would pay $34 a month.

· Household income from $69,000 – $180,000 would pay $73 a month.

· Household income above $180,000 would pay $128 a month.

All these fees are tacked on before using a single kilowatt hour, meaning median-income San Diegans will pay $876 a year in electricity rates, regardless of whether they use any electricity. Also, you San Diegans will still get charged these monthly rates even if you have residential solar.

This is a ridiculous effort to try and charge San Diegans even more for basic necessities. This proposal will negatively impact everyone, and the many San Diegans who have put their life savings into solar will see minimal benefits. This bait-and-switch is a significant setback for those who have invested dollars to reduce their carbon footprint and help the environment. The proposal also doesn't consider the fact that some households consume more electricity than others.

The new fixed-rate bill proposal is a poorly thought-out scheme that will harm the majority of San Diegans. It fails to address the root cause of rising electricity bills and unfairly burdens San Diegans in light of inflation and high costs of living. The state legislature and California power companies should return to the drawing board and develop a more equitable solution that considers all households' needs.

If you would like to contact the California Public Utilities Commission, you can do so by calling 1-866-849-8390. We can stop this, but it will take everyone speaking out.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/07/2023 06:12