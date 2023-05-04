Paying more for electricity?

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Last week, California utility companies rolled out a new fixed-rate bill proposal. The basics of the proposal are the more you make, the more you pay for the flat rate. Then there will be a reduced usage charges, subsidized for all households by the flat rate.

Here's the breakdown in pricing for San Diegans.

· Household income $28,000 – $69,000 would pay $34 a month.

· Household income from $69,000 – $180,000 would pay $73 a month.

· Household income above $180,000 would pay $128 a month.

All these fees are tacked on before using a single kilowatt hour, meaning median-income San Diegans will pay $876 a year in electricity rates, regardless of whether they use any electricity. Also, you San Diegans will still get charged these monthly rates even if you have residential solar.

This is a ridiculous effort to try and charge San Diegans even more for basic necessities. This proposal will negatively impact everyone, and the many San Diegans who have put their life savings into solar will see minimal benefits. This bait-and-switch is a significant setback for those who have invested dollars to reduce their carbon footprint and help the environment. The proposal also doesn't consider the fact that some households consume more electricity than others.

The new fixed-rate bill proposal is a poorly thought-out scheme that will harm the majority of San Diegans. It fails to address the root cause of rising electricity bills and unfairly burdens San Diegans in light of inflation and high costs of living. The state legislature and California power companies should return to the drawing board and develop a more equitable solution that considers all households' needs.

If you would like to contact the California Public Utilities Commission, you can do so by calling 1-866-849-8390. We can stop this, but it will take everyone speaking out.