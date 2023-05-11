ILACSD provides spring cleaning and recycling resources

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – As the spring cleaning season begins, I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) and the County of San Diego remind residents of the free WasteFreeSD.org database and proper recycling practices.

ILACSD encourages residents to practice reuse, reduce, donate, and repair to limit the number of items that end up in the landfill. Residents can use ILACSD’s free online database, https://wastefreesd.org/contact-us/, which provides information on thousands of centers throughout the region.

The free database tells how to properly dispose of or recycle unwanted items and it lists donat...