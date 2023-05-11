TrueCare opens older adult health center in North San Diego County

SAN MARCOS – TrueCare, a nonprofit community health center serving north San Diego and south Riverside counties, opened the TrueCare Older Adult Health Center in west San Marcos. The new location is designed to provide a unique care experience for treating adults aged 50+ with complex and chronic health conditions.

TrueCare’s Older Adult Health Center is a progressive step towards addressing the county’s growing older adult population. Every day, more than 10,000 people turn 65 years old in the United States, and by 2035, it is projected that San Diego County will experience an incre...