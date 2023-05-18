CDs can be part of your investment strategy

FALLBROOK – In the financial world, stocks and stock based mutual funds often get a lot of attention. And deservedly so because they often form the core of a portfolio. But to help achieve your goals, you may also want to consider a broader array of investments – one of which may be a certificate of deposit (CD).

As you may know, a CD earns interest on a lump sum for a designated period. You can purchase CDs whose maturities range from a few months to 10 or more years. Generally, the longer-term the CD, the higher the interest rate, although this isn’t always the case.

In recent years...