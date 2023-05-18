Family of Tom Petty Looks to Halt Memorabilia Auction, Claims Items are Stolen

MALIBU - The family of rocker Tom Petty, who died in 2017 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Malibu home, announced today it is pursuing legal action against a Boston-based auction house to halt its planned sale of Petty memorabilia the family believes was stolen.

The items being offered by RR Auction in its ``Marvels of Modern Music'' sale include jackets, T-shirts, sweaters, hats, pants, shoes, autographed albums, photos and concert posters.

In a statement Wednesday, the Petty family contends the items of personal property were ``outright stolen from a secured archive.''

``The family is pursuing all available legal action for the immediate return of these items, and they ask that fans and collectors refrain from participating in this auction until the matter is settled to avoid getting further involved in this legal action,'' according to the family.

A representative for RR Auction did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Petty family contends the auction house ``will not disclose the cosigner who has provided these items or how they were acquired. But they are clearly stolen, there is no other word for it.''

``These items have irreplaceable sentimental and educational value for the family and legacy of Tom Petty and we look forward to their safe return,'' according to the family.

