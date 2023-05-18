Promising new plasma treatment for Parkinson's and other age-related and neurological diseases to be presented this Friday

Limited space available

This patient received a 1 liter yFFP® plasma exchange four months ago. The outcomes are a home run – aging has slowed 37% and the pace of aging was 1.1 and is now 0.8.

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group (NCPSG) Fallbrook invites all who are interested to join their monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday, May 26, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The guest speaker this month is Tom Casey with a talk on "Hope for Age-Related and Neurological Diseases." Casey is the founder, chairman and CEO of Spectrum Plasma, dba as SpecPlasma, in San Marcos, Texas. It is the world's first fully accredited blood bank to prescriptively supply blood plasma exclusively for out-of-hospital treatments.

Plasma has been in continuous use since the 1920s and its general safety and efficacy has long been proven. The use of plasma infusions in the United States is restricted only to the issuance of a prescription by a licensed physician.

Casey entered the IV business after graduating from the University of Connecticut, becoming McGaw Laboratories' product manager (now B. Braun Medical) for IV, wound and urological irrigation, dialysis, pharm ad-mix, and small volume parenterals.

Casey left McGaw and co-founded the world's largest compounding pharmacy/home infusion business that came to be known as Caremark. It is now known as CVS Coram and currently administers 20,000 out-of-hospital infusions a month. He was also involved in the development of the world's first pulsatile heart-bypass machine, has served as an officer and director of an infection control division of Kema Nobel, Sweden and president of a pharmaceutical company.

Additionally, Casey has been twice nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year and served 10 years as a member of the University of California, San Diego Industrial Liaison Committee, and a member of the UCSD Chancellor's Advisory Council.

In addition to the speaker presentation, Breakout groups held for a time of sharing, coffee and refreshments will follow the program.

Our meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson's disease, on the fourth Friday of every month.

For more information, call Irene, 760-731-0171 or Lorie, 760-453-3045 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group.