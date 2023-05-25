Eight tips on managing your fearful and negative thoughts

Stan Popovich

Special to the Village News

There are times that we encounter negative thoughts that can be overwhelming.

For some people, the more they try to get rid of their thoughts, the stronger they become.

As a result, here is a brief list of techniques that a person can use to help manage their negative thinking.

1. Do not focus on your fearful thinking: The first thing a person must do is not to dwell on the fear provoking thought when it comes. The more a person tries to reason out the fear behind the thought, the stronger it becomes. The next time you encounter a negative situati...