Supervisors unanimously support adding an unincorporated area advisory seat to SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the addition of unincorporated area representation to the San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors at the Tuesday, May 23, meeting,. This board action was introduced by Chair Nora Vargas and Supervisor Joel Anderson, both of whom represent the county on the SANDAG board.

The county’s unincorporated communities are home to more than half-a-million people, making them the region’s second largest population group behind only the city of San Diego. While the county board of s...