Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Anderson graduates with honors

 
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:45pm

Anna Anderson is graduating from the Samueli School of Engineering at UCLA with honors on June 17. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Anderson family is proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Anna Rose Anderson, from the Samueli School of Engineering at UCLA with honors on June 17.

Anna Anderson is a Fallbrook local who graduated from Mission Vista High School with honors. She was the creator of a nonprofit organization called Portraits For Patients awarding funds to Rady's Children's Hospital San Diego.

Anderson was a recipient of the distinguished Kyoto Symposium Organization Scholarship. Immediately after graduation she will start her career at Qualcomm San Diego.

Submitted by the Anderson family.

 

