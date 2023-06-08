Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD changes calendar to move Spring Break prior to Easter

 
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:42pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District desires to have Spring Break the week prior to Easter, and the May 17 BUSD board meeting approved a correction in the 2023-24 school year calendar which changes next year’s Spring Break from the week after Easter to the week before Easter.

The board’s 3-0 vote, with Larissa Anderson and Pascal Lapoirie absent, moves Spring Break from April 1-8 to March 25-April 1. Easter will fall on March 31 next year.

“We wanted to put it back to where it was supposed to be,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

At one tim...



