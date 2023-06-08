Public meetings offer update on 2023 Housing Zoning Ordinance Update

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) Department has announced a series of public meetings for the purpose of providing essential information to residents, property owners, and community stakeholders regarding the 2023 Housing Zoning Ordinance Update (Update). The Update proposes to change the unincorporated county’s development regulations to align with State Housing Laws.

The previously scheduled Update presentation at the May 3 Board of Supervisors hearing did not take place as anticipated and county staff will be taking this opportunity to...