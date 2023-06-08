Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Rock Rose School given $4,641 Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant

 
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:42pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The May 23 actions of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included approving a $4,641 Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant for The Rock Rose School for Creative Learning.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, allocated the money for the school to help with the costs to upgrade the restroom to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The action also found that the grant is exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

The Rock Rose School for Creative Learning was founded in 2006 to provide early education to children throu...



