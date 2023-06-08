Supervisors authorize SCIP financing for CFDs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A May 24 San Diego County Board of Supervisors action will now allow the Statewide Community Infrastructure Program to fund community facilities districts.

The supervisors’ 3-0 vote, with Terra Lawson-Remer not present and one vacant seat, adopted a resolution authorizing the county to participate in the expanded SCIP program. The Board of Supervisors members are also the board members of the San Diego County Flood Control District, and a 3-0 flood control district board vote authorized that district to participate in the expanded program.

The California...