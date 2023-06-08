Sullivan Show Choir wins Overall Choral Sweepstakes

Nickelberry, Van Alfen win individual top awards

Sullivan Middle School's guitar ensemble prepares to perform at the Music in the Parks Festival, May 6. They earned 94.75 points out of 100.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Approximately 80 Sullivan Middle School music students participated in the Music in the Parks Festival May 6 at Universal Studios, and the advanced show choir captured the Overall Choral Sweepstakes award given for the highest score for all divisions while all three Sullivan groups received Superior Rating recognition.

Sullivan seventh-graders Tiffany Nickelberry and Jett Van Alfen won individual awards. Van Alfen, who accompanied the beginning show choir on the electric and acoustic guitar, won the Overall Junior High Accompanist award for the second cons...