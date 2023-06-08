Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Summer's coming, county opens Cool Zone Program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:26pm

The County of San Diego opened its annual Cool Zones program June 1 to give people free, safe, air-conditioned sanctuaries to escape extreme heat. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

With summer just around the corner, the County of San Diego opened its annual Cool Zones program June 1 to give people free, safe, air-conditioned sanctuaries to escape extreme heat.

The county created the Cool Zone Program two decades ago to give older adults, people with disabilities and those with health concerns that could be complicated by the effects of extreme heat.

The program will run from June 1 through Oct. 31; sites include the county's 33 branch libraries, community centers and other locations across the county.

Local...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023