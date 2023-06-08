Summer's coming, county opens Cool Zone Program

The County of San Diego opened its annual Cool Zones program June 1 to give people free, safe, air-conditioned sanctuaries to escape extreme heat. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

With summer just around the corner, the County of San Diego opened its annual Cool Zones program June 1 to give people free, safe, air-conditioned sanctuaries to escape extreme heat.

The county created the Cool Zone Program two decades ago to give older adults, people with disabilities and those with health concerns that could be complicated by the effects of extreme heat.

The program will run from June 1 through Oct. 31; sites include the county's 33 branch libraries, community centers and other locations across the county.

Local...