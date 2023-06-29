The Best Foods for Liver Health and Detoxification

Village News Staff

The liver plays a crucial role in detoxifying the body and eliminating harmful substances. Contrary to popular belief, the liver does not store toxins but works to eliminate them. However, if the liver is fatty, toxins may accumulate. This article will highlight the essential foods that support liver health and aid in its detoxification process.

Understanding liver detoxification

Liver detoxification involves two main phases: phase one breaks down toxins into water-soluble particles, and phase two adds certain nutrients to create harmless compounds. B vitamins, antioxid...